Xiaomi to drop COD payment option for Redmi Note 5 Pro: Here’s why

Xiaomi has announced that there will be no Cash on Delivery (COD) payment option for the upcoming sales of the Redmi Note 5 Pro on Mi.com and Flipkart. The decision has been taken to curb unauthorised reselling of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the company’s latest mid-end smartphone for which consumers’ demand is off the charts. It should be noted that Xiaomi’s latest move is a temporary halt on the Cash on Delivery payment used to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

“In order to restrict reselling, we have decided to remove COD payment option for the upcoming sales of Redmi Note 5 Pro on mi.com and Flipkart (only for initial few sales). This would give a better chance to our Mi fans to purchase our products. We have always, and will continue to stringently discourage unauthorized reselling across all our channels,” Xiaomi said in a blog post. Simultaneously, the company’s India head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce the latest development.

It has often been seen that people usually buy Xiaomi smartphones in bulk during flash sales and later sell them at higher prices on various marketplaces such as OLX and Quikr. Being a popular brand, there is always demand for a Xiaomi phone in India’s grey markets, like Palika Bazaar and Gafaar Market. Xiaomi is aware of the same and perhaps the reason why it has taken this step to stop unauthorized reselling of its smartphones across all its authorized channels.

Both the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro offer the best experience for the price. No wonder, Xiaomi sold over 300,000 units of its latest phones within the first three minutes of the flash sale held on both Mi.com and Flipkart. The phones are priced within reach of many to drive the growth that has resulted in higher than expected demand.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option, while Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. The top-end 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM version costs Rs 16,999.

