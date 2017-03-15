Xiaomi to bring Redmi 4A to India, launch set for March 20

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is a mid-end smartphone, featuring a 5-inch HD display and a Snapdragon 425 processor. Xiaomi Redmi 4A is a mid-end smartphone, featuring a 5-inch HD display and a Snapdragon 425 processor.

Xiaomi has sent out invitations for a press event, where it’s speculated to launch a new smartphone in India. The company is gearing up for what will most likely to be the arrival of Redmi 4A smartphone. The mid-end phone will be revealed at an event on March 20 in Delhi, according to invites sent to the media.

“Time to get smArter”, the invite says with true Xiaomi style. A cropped image of the invitation is below.

What does the phrase mean? And what will the company unveil? Interestingly, the invite sent to the press seems to indicate that the mystery phone is nothing but the Redmi 4A. After all, the focus on the 4 and A symbols could be a reference to the Redmi 4A.

The spotlight on the Redmi 4A shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Redmi 4A was launched in China back in November last year. And notably, the smartphone is the direct successor to the Redmi 3 series and could replace the existing Redmi 3S lineup when it goes on sale in India in the coming days.

As for the specifications, the Redmi 4A has a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1280x 720 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, paired with 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card for expandable memory. On the camera front, it features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-shooter. The battery is rated at 3120mAh, and the phone runs Android Marshmallow.

There’s always the possibility of a surprise, like a brand new gadget or accessory.We’ll see what happens on March 20. Indianexpress.com will be live on the scene to bring you all the info as it’s announced by Xiaomi.

