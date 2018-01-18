Xiaomi to attend MWC 2018, likely to launch Mi 7 with Snapdragon 845 SoC

Xiaomi Mi 7 with Snapdragon 845 likely to launch at the MWC 2018 trade show in Barcelona. Xiaomi Mi 7 with Snapdragon 845 likely to launch at the MWC 2018 trade show in Barcelona.

Looks like Xiaomi could be planning to launch the Mi 7 flagship smartphone at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in late February. The official website of Mobile World Congress confirms Xiaomi as one of the exhibitors at the MWC 2018 trade show. While there is no confirmation on the company’s plans to hold a press conference in Barcelona, however, Xiaomi will be present at Stand 6B30 in Hall 6.

There have already been a couple of strong rumours that Xiaomi is bringing its next flagship to the market in the first half of the year, likely to be known as the Mi 7. That’s right, Xiaomi’s next flagship is closer to launch and it will succeed the Mi 6. The company is sure to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor inside the Mi 7. Just last month, Xiaomi during the second Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii announced that the Mi 7 will be the first smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. “We have chosen Snapdragon 845 to power our next flagship smartphone,” Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun had said during the technology summit.

There’s chatter that it will mimic the Apple iPhone X, with a bezel-less display and a notch at the top of the screen. Additionally, it’s being said to ditch the traditional fingerprint scanner in favour of a 3D facial recognition. In fact, the company might be looking to add an iPhone X-like Face ID system. The high-end smartphone is also said to feature a dual-camera setup on the back.

There’s no firm details at the moment, but we’d expect Xiaomi to unveil the Mi 7 at the MWC 2018 and not at a dedicated event in China. Mobile World Congress 2018 is scheduled to take place between February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona.

