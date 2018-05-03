Xiaomi teases ‘S’ series device, could be the Redmi S2

Xiaomi could launch the Redmi S2 sooner than expected. (image of Xiaomi Redmi 5 for representation) Xiaomi could launch the Redmi S2 sooner than expected. (image of Xiaomi Redmi 5 for representation)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the S-series, hinting at the imminent launch of the Redmi S2. The company took to China’s social media platform Weibo (via GizmoChina) to tease a new phone that it plans to launch in the coming days. While Xiaomi is yet to reveal the name of the handset, a teaser for the same apparently features a large “S” and the Mi logo on the top right. Many believe the mystery device is none other than but the Redmi S2, which was recently spotted in Czech Republic.

The Redmi S2 has been leaked for a while now, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the phone. It appears to be a high-quality device with a metal unibody design and vertically stacked cameras on the back, despite being the fact that it’s still a budget smartphone.

Judging by its leaked specifications, Xiaomi Redmi S2 will sport a 5.99-inch HD+ display (1440 x 720), a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD card slot, and a 3080mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone will come with dual 12MP+5MP and a 16MP front-facing snapper. It will run the latest version of MIUI which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Earlier this week, a number of hands-on pictures of the Redmi S2 were leaked in Czech Republic. Interestingly, the device has been spotted again and this time at the Mi Store in Prague. Also, the handset has cleared certifications from TENAA and 3C agencies in China. This could indicate that the Redmi S2 will be made official sooner than expected.

