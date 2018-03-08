Xiaomi teases new Redmi smartphone launch on March 14 in India, could be Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5 could launch in India on March 14. Xiaomi Redmi 5 could launch in India on March 14.

Xiaomi has teased a new smartphone, expected to launch in India on March 14. The Chinese player put out the phone’s teaser at the end of the live stream for Mi TV 4A launch event, which was held on March 7. Though Xioami has not given out details on which smartphone will be launched, speculations suggest that Redmi 5 could be announced in India. Xiaomi Redmi 5 was launched alongside Redmi 5 Plus in China in December last year. The budget smartphones come with Full View display. To recall, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus was announced here last month, though the company rebranded the phone as Redmi Note 5 for the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro were launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 in India on February 14. The smartphones are the successors to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which was unveiled in India in January 2017. Xiaomi Redmi 5, upon launch in India, could be priced in the affordable segment, somewhere between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000. The Redmi 5 comes with the similar specifications as that of Redmi Note 5 or Redmi 5 Plus, with a few changes here and there.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a metal unibody design with rounded corners. The phone gets a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 282 ppi. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9, which means reduced bezels on the sides, just like we saw on the Redmi Note 5. It runs the company’s MIUI 9 software, based on Android Nougat. Redmi 5 is powered by 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. In China, the phone comes in 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage models. We can expect the company to launch both the Redmi 5 variants in India as well.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 feature a 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, and flash. It supports features such as PDAF, HDR, Panorama mode, Burst mode, and Face recognition mode. The front shooter is 5MP. The fingerprint sensor in is present on the back. Redmi 5 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, smaller than the 4,000mAh one present on the Redmi Note 5. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is available in four colour options – Gold, Light Blue, Rose Gold, and Black. It measures 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm, and weighs 157 grams.

