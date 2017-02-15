Xiaomi sold 3 million units of Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S in six months, says the company. Xiaomi sold 3 million units of Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S in six months, says the company.

Xiaomi, which is now the number two smartphone vendor in India according to IDC numbers, claims to have sold three million units of its budget Redmi 3S smartphone in less than six months. This includes Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime and Redmi 3S+ (the last one is the offline exclusive version).

The Chinese technology firm says the success of the Redmi 3S series contributed majorly to their growth this quarter. Xiaomi is also the number one smartphone brand in the online market in Q4 2016.

According to IDC, Xiaomi managed to capture 10.7 per cent of the Indian smartphone market in the quarter with a 15.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth. Xiaomi also expanded its retail presence with the launch of an exclusive model for offline channels.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

“Product is at the core of Xiaomi’s strategy, and a strong line-up of products with distinctive technological innovations has been critical in driving our India story. This has been supported with robust operational growth through improvements in our online and offline sales structure, hiring of key talent, expansion of our customer care and after-sales service, and increasing our manufacturing capacity,” Manu Jain, India MD, Xiaomi said in a press statement.

“Our great results in 2016 were made possible because of the love from our Mi Fans who have driven our success to new heights. We are committed to sustaining the momentum and will continue to launch amazing products here in India,” he added.

Read more: In a first, no Indian smartphone manufacturer in IDC’s top five list for Q4

Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime were launched in August 2016, and are priced under Rs 10,000. The Redmi 3S costs Rs 6,999, while the Redmi 3S Prime is priced at Rs 8,999. The budget phone features a 5-inch HD display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM+16GB storage and there’s a 3GB RAM+32GB storge variant as well.

The more expensive variant also has a fingerprint scanner on the back. Redmi 3S has a 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera along with a big 4100mAh battery, which can last one full day even with heavy usage.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 4 in India in 2017. It has also promised that an upgrade to the Redmi series will be coming soon in the country.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd