Xiaomi sold 250,000 units of Redmi Note 4 in first sale on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 4 smartphone saw more than 2,50,000 units get sold on Flipkart and Mi.com in 10 minutes. The phone had gone on sale on January 23. The company has said selling this number of smartphones in under 10 minutes was a new personal record.

According to Xiaomi, the first sale of Redmi Note 4 witnessed three times more smartphones being sold compared to the Redmi 3S’ first sale, and five times the quantity of Redmi Note 3 phones. Xiaomi has also said that within five days of the phone’s official announcement, it has crossed over one million ‘Notify Me’ requests and five million unique visitors on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 4 is the successor to the company’s popular Redmi Note 3, which was the highest shipped smartphone in India’s online market in any given quarter, as per IDC.

Celebrating the milestone, Manu Jain, India Head – Xiaomi India said, ”We are really thankful to everyone for making the first sale of Redmi Note 4 a great success. We are extremely ambitious about this product and it gives me immense joy to start the year with such acceptance and love for Redmi Note 4. This love motivates us to work harder to make more quantities available for our Mi Fans and build a beautiful Redmi Note 4 story in India. We are excited as we take the first step in 2017 and look forward to achieving many more milestones this year.”

Redmi Note 4 will go on sale again on January 30 on both Mi.com and Flipkart at the starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant, Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM version and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 34GB variant.

The phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D arc glass design. It is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor and comes in three variants. The primary camera on the Redmi Note 4 is a 13MP CMOS sensor with PDAF, with a 5MP camera on the front of the device.

Redmi Note 4 is backed by a 4100 mAh battery that the company claims will run 25 per cent longer than the Redmi Note 3.The phone is running on MIUI 8 beta based on Android Nougat and is available in three colour options – Dark Grey, Gold and Black.

