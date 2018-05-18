Xiaomi to launch 8th Anniversary Mi phone in Shenzhen event on May 31: Report

Xiaomi will be holding its a product launch in Shenzhen this month, and it looks a new Mi 8th anniversary phone could launch on May 31. (Image source; Reuters) Xiaomi will be holding its a product launch in Shenzhen this month, and it looks a new Mi 8th anniversary phone could launch on May 31. (Image source; Reuters)

Xiaomi will be holding its annual product event in Shenzhen, and while the company might not have confirmed a date yet, it looks like May 31 is when the event will take place. Reports coming out of China claim that the event will take place on May 31 as social media posts show that Xiaomi has sold out tickets for an upcoming event in Shenzhen for the same day. The post was first spotted by Gizmochina, who also claim that the event could see Xiaomi launch a Mi 8th Anniversary edition smartphone.

The annual product launch from Xiaomi is one of the biggest events, which is held in China by the company and the flagship Mi 7 smartphone is also expected. Xiaomi’s global product lead Donovan Sung had earlier tweeted saying the company was hosting the event in Shenzhen, and later he tweeted saying they will have more than one product.

Sung had tweeted, “As we get ready for our annual 2018 new product launch in Shenzhen, we’re happy to announce that we’ll be launching not just one exciting new product, but MANY exciting new products!” Now according to the GizmoChina post, tickets for the event were priced between 799 yuan and 1,999 yuan with the report suggesting that 5,000 tickets were up for grabs. Reports have claimed that Mi 7 smartphone and the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker will be revealed at the event.

Xiaomi’s Mi Community in China seems to have verified that there will be an 8th Anniversary edition Xiaomi smartphone, as has China’s version of Mi Store. In both listings, no image of the phone has been available, though this device has been represented by an ‘8’ symbol, drawn like a rotated infinity sign. Leaks about this phone show 3D facial recognition, like that seen in the iPhone X, as well as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. Like other Xiaomi flagships, it could also come with 8GB RAM.

Also, Xiaomi’s annual product launch will see the Mi 7 for which some specifications have emerged. The Mi 7 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a notch over the display. The display size is expected at 5.65-inches with a Full HD+ resolution. It could also sport a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support, and ship with 16MP+16MP dual-rear cameras.

