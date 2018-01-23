Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Deals, discounts on Redmi Note 4, Mi A1 and more mobiles

Xiaomi will host its Republic sale from January 24 to January 26. Xiaomi smartphones including, Mi A1, Mi Mix 2, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, and Redmi 4 will be up for grabs during the sale. Xiaomi will host its Republic sale from January 24 to January 26. Xiaomi smartphones including, Mi A1, Mi Mix 2, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, and Redmi 4 will be up for grabs during the sale.

Xiaomi will host its Republic sale from January 24 to January 26. Xiaomi smartphones including the Mi A1, Mi Mix 2, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, and Redmi 4 will be up for grabs during the sale. People who shop via MobiKwik will get flat 30 per cent SuperCash (up to Rs 4,000). Additionally, Xiaomi smartphone buyers can avail free Hungama Music and Play subscription for three months.

Xiaomi users can log in with their Mi account to get coupons at 10 AM everyday, during the sale period. The company is offering coupons worth Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 on January 24, which can be used to buy accessories. The minimum transaction amount for availing Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 200 coupons is Rs 600, while Rs 500 coupons can be availed on a minimum transaction of Rs 1,000.

Xiaomi Mi A1 gets a flat Rs 1,000 off, and will be available at Rs 13,999 during the sale. The Android One smartphone comes with dual rear cameras, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It was originally launched at Rs 14,999 in India. Mi Mix 2 will be up for grabs at Rs 32,999, down from Rs 35,999. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and Redmi Note 4 get Rs 1,000 off each. Mi Max will be available at Rs 12,999, while the Redmi Note 4 will sell starting at Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be available starting at Rs 6,999. Xiaomi Redmi 5A sale will begin at 12 PM on January 25. The phone is price starting at Rs 4,999. The Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. The sale for Redmi Y1 Lite begin from 12 PM on January 24.

Xiaomi cases and covers will be available at up to Rs 200 off. Mi Power Bank 2i with 2,000mAh, 1,000mAh capacities can be purchased at Rs 1,499 and Rs 799 respectively. Mi Band-HRX edition will be available at Ra 1,299. Xiaomi Mi in-ear headphones, Mi Capsule earphones, and Mi in-ear headphones Pro HD will be available at Rs 499, Rs 799, and Rs 1,699 respectively. The devices get flat Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 300 respectively.

Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker Basic 2 gets Rs 200 off, and will be selling at Rs 1,599. Mi headphones Comfort will be available at Rs 2,999. Meanwhile, Mi Router 3C and Wi-Fi Repeater 2 get Rs 200 off each. The devices will be up for grabs at Rs 999 and Rs 799 respectively.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd