Xiaomi releases Android Nougat compatibility device list: Report

Xiaomi has released a list of its devices that will receive Android Nougat update. According to a report in Chinese site IT Home (via GizmoChina), Xiaomi smartphones including Mi Max, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 4X, Mi MIX, and Redmi 4X will be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat. Android 7.1 Nougat will be rolled out for Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Mi 5c, and Redmi 4X. Redmi 4X was launched as Redmi 4 in India.

What’s interesting is that Redmi Note 4 isn’t on the list. The smartphone was launched in China in August. It made its way into India in January. Given Redmi Note 4 was unveiled quite recently, we’re not sure why the smartphone didn’t make it to the list. Xiaomi started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat beta stable update for Mi Max in June. The smartphone was launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and MIUI 7, but later got updated to MIUI 8 in August. Mi Max was unveiled in China in May 2016, and later in June in India.

Google Android Nougat is making a steady progress as its adoption grew from 1 per cent in February to 7.1 per cent in May. According to Google Play distribution data is collected up till May 2, 2017, Android 7.0 version is running on 6.6 per cent devices, while version 7.1 is on 0.5 per cent devices. Android 7.1 Nougat was announced along side Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in September. It was officially released for devices including Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 9, Pixel tablet, Nexus player and General Mobile 4G (Android One) devices

