Redmi Y2 sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com: Price, launch offers and more

Redmi Y2, Xiaomi’s new budget smartphone with a focus on selfies will go on its first sale today in India at 12pm for a starting price of Rs 9,999. Redmi Y2’s sale will take place on Amazon India and Mi.com, which the company’s own e-commerce platform. For the Redmi Y2 sale customers will have to register on Amazon India and the website has a ‘Notify Me’ page live already. Here are details on Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Price in India, sale offers

Redmi Y2 has the same starting price as the Redmi Note 5, which is Rs 9,999. However this price is for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant. Redmi Y2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is price at Rs 12,999 which is Rs 1,000 more than the Redmi Note 5’s 64GB variant. In terms of launch offers, Amazon India is offering Rs 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards when used for the purchase of the Redmi Y2. Airtel is offering up to Rs 1800 cashback and up to 240GB data free for customers.

Airtel’s offer for Rs 1800 cashback on Redmi Y2 is applicable only on prepaid recharges of Rs 199 or Rs 448 done through My Airtel App. The customer will get the cashback in the form of 36 discount coupons worth Rs 50 each adding up to total amount worth Rs 1800. These will be credited within 24 hours and can be redeemed on recharges of Rs 199 or Rs 448 in the future. Also only one coupon can be used per recharge. The coupons will be valid for 36 months after being credited.

Coming to the Airtel data offer, it will be offer for the first 12 recharges for Rs 199 and Rs 448 by prepaid customers. The Airtel data offer can be claimed once per handset and the offer will not stand if the user removes the SIM from Redmi Y2 for use in another phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Where to buy Redmi Y2 online and offline?

Redmi Y2 will go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com. Xiaomi has not confirmed when the smartphone will be made available in offline stores. One problem with the online flash sales is that the phone can go out of stock quickly. However, Redmi Y2 will also be sold in Mi Home stores, which are the company’s exclusive offline stores. Xiaomi Mi Home stores are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mohali, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Pune, etc.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Top five features

Redmi Y2 is Xiaomi’s budget smartphone with a 16MP selfie camera with bokeh features as well. Redmi Y2’s front camera as Portrait mode for selfies where the background can be blurred. Redmi Y2 also comes with a LED flash on the front for selfies.

The other highlight of the Redmi Y2 is the dual-rear camera which is 12MP+5MP on the back with the second sensor being a depth sensing one. Redmi Y2’s camera also supports Portrait or Bokeh mode, and there’s a dual LED flash as well.

Redmi Y2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is the same one on the Redmi Note 5. The phone comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+ 64GB. However, Redmi Y2 also has a dedicated microSD slot and two nano-SIM slots for which is not an option on the Redmi Note 5.

Coming to the display, Redmi Y2 has a 5.99-inches screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, however, this is an HD+ resolution display which is 720p and not full HD+ or 1080p like the Redmi Note 5. Redmi Y2 also sports a metallic finish on the back, and as plastic body and not a metal unibody design like the Redmi Note 5. Redmi Y2 comes with a 3080 mAh battery on board.

