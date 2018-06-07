Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 launched in India: Price, features and more

The all-new selfie centric Redmi Y2 smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India The all-new selfie centric Redmi Y2 smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Y2 selfie-smartphone in India. Redmi Y2’s price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM +32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 12,999. Xiaomi MIUI 10 software has also been announced for India, which is the latest version of the company’s operating system. MIUI 10 runs on Android Oreo 8.0. Here are details on Redmi Y2 as well as the MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Price in India, sale offers

Redmi Y2 goes on sale in India from June 12 on Amazon India and Mi.com. Xiaomi will stick with a flash sale model for Redmi Y2 as well and users will have to register on Amazon India in order to purchase the phone. Redmi Y2 has a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM base variant, while the 4GB RAM version costs Rs 11,999. Redmi Y2 comes with a dedicated microSD slot in the phone with up to 128GB support.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Specifications, Features

Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inches display with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 ) at 269 ppi. This is an 18:9 aspect ratio display with thinner bezels and no front button, though Xiaomi has added a rear fingerprint scanner. On the design front, it looks very similar to Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro from the front, though the phone has a metallic finish on the back, not a metal unibody design like the other two smartphones.

On the back, Redmi Y2 has a vertical dual-rear camera just like Redmi Note 5 Pro which has a 12MP+5MP combination. The front selfie camera on Redmi Y2 is 16MP, which Xiaomi says is powered by ‘Artificial Intelligence’. The Redmi Y2 camera has Portrait mode on both the front and rear camera.

Redmi Y2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and it also comes with features like Face Unlock, AI Beautify 4.0, etc. Battery on Redmi Y2 is 3080 mAh with the standard 5V/2A charger from Xiaomi. It relies on a micro-USB port 2.0 for charging. Redmi Y2 will run MIUI 9.5 with Android Oreo.

Xiaomi MIUI 10: Compatible devices, top features

For starters, MIUI 10 comes with OS-level optimisations to ensure smoother and faster performance. On the design front, MIUI 10 comes with support for the full-screen. This includes support for 18:9 and 19.9 aspect ratio displays. It also redesigns the Recent view. It will now show a vertically stacked view of all recently opened apps.

It also comes with different kinds of sounds for notifications, some of which are inspired by nature. Xiaomi says MIUI 10 has a rich sound library with nature sounds. These ambient noises have also been introduced in the timer app to help with concentration, meditation.

AI-driven Portraits on MIUI 10 is another key feature. This will allow Portrait on single rear camera as well including older phones. Xiaomi will introduce this on front camera first, then for the rear camera. In MIUI 10, the Browser will show local services via progressive web apps. So services like Ola, Flipkart etc, will be available in the Browser.

Xiaomi is also introducing a payments integration for Paytm in the camera app. Xiaomi will remove the reply feature for messages from banks, services, etc. Instead, it will show a quick menu depending on the service. It will support 100 such services.

MIUI 10 compatible devices: The list of compatible devices include the Mi MIX 2, Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5S, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi Note 5 (India variant), Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (TW), Redmi Note 3, Redmi Y series,Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1, and Redmi Y1 Lite.

