Thursday, June 07, 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi Redmi S2 India launch today, a look at expected price, features and specifications.

Written by Shruti Dhapola , Hansa Verma | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 2:11:01 pm
Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Redmi Y2 price, Redmi Y2 price in India, Redmi Y2 Amazon, Redmi Y2 India launch, Redmi Y2 live updates, MIUI 10, MIUI 10 features, Redmi Y2 full specification Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi Redmi S2 India launch today. Follow our live blog for details on India price, specifications and features. (Image of Redmi S2)

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and MIUI 10 India launch will take place today in New Delhi. The launch event will start at 3 PM IST, and will be live streamed via Mi.com, which is the company’s official website. Redmi Y2 will be an addition to Xiaomi’s selfie-focused Y-series in India, while MIUI 10 is the company’s new user-interface. The budget smartphone is a rebranded version of Redmi S2, which was launched in China last month. Redmi Y2 price in India is expected to start at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The company will likely introduce a 4GB RAM+64GB storage model as well, expected to cost Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will come with Artificial Intelligence-powered 16MP selfie camera, which is also the highlight of the phone. It will be Amazon exclusive in India and those interested in buying the device can click on the ‘Notify me’ option on the e-commerce site to know more about sale date, etc. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch live updates below:

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 launch in India at 3 pm today: How to watch livestream, features, etc

Live Blog

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch LIVE UPDATES:

14:11 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Y-series was launched in India with Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite

Xiaomi's selfie-focused Y-series for the Indian smartphone market was announced with Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite smartphones last year. Xiaomi's MIUI 9 for India was also unveiled alongside the Redmi Y1 phones. Redmi Y1 has 16MP sensor on the front with flash. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will come with dual rear cameras as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI)- powered features for the selfie-shooter. This includes the ability to click AI Portrait. The company is also expected to showcase MIUI 10 at today's event.

13:56 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 official media invite

Xiaomi has already sent out media invites for the Redmi Y2 launch event. The cryptic invite did not reveal the name of the phone but shows a sketch of a circle with human face occupying left half and camera sensor on the right half of the circle. Of course, it simply hints at built-in AI features for the selfie camera, which will be the highlight of Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with the same specifications and features as the Redmi S2. The phone gets an 18:9 aspect ratio display with 5.99-inch screen size and HD+ resolution. Redmi S2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The phone will support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It runs MIUI 9. In terms of camera, the Redmi S2 features dual rear sensors - 12MP+5MP with dual-tone LED flash. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie shooter with AI features. Portrait mode is supported for both the front and rear camera. Redmi S2 is backed by a 3,080mAh battery.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 is also expected to be showcased at the event. It comes with features such as revamped task manager, gesture controls and AI portrait mode. MIUI 10 also includes native support for 16:9, 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratio displays. Users can delete tasks with simple swipes and expand options using a long press in the new task manager. We will have to wait for official launch to know more about India-specific features of MIUI 10.

