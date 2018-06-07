Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi Redmi S2 India launch today. Follow our live blog for details on India price, specifications and features. (Image of Redmi S2) Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi Redmi S2 India launch today. Follow our live blog for details on India price, specifications and features. (Image of Redmi S2)

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and MIUI 10 India launch will take place today in New Delhi. The launch event will start at 3 PM IST, and will be live streamed via Mi.com, which is the company’s official website. Redmi Y2 will be an addition to Xiaomi’s selfie-focused Y-series in India, while MIUI 10 is the company’s new user-interface. The budget smartphone is a rebranded version of Redmi S2, which was launched in China last month. Redmi Y2 price in India is expected to start at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The company will likely introduce a 4GB RAM+64GB storage model as well, expected to cost Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will come with Artificial Intelligence-powered 16MP selfie camera, which is also the highlight of the phone. It will be Amazon exclusive in India and those interested in buying the device can click on the ‘Notify me’ option on the e-commerce site to know more about sale date, etc. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch live updates below:

