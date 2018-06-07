Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and MIUI 10 India launch will take place today in New Delhi. The launch event will start at 3 PM IST, and will be live streamed via Mi.com, which is the company’s official website. Redmi Y2 will be an addition to Xiaomi’s selfie-focused Y-series in India, while MIUI 10 is the company’s new user-interface. The budget smartphone is a rebranded version of Redmi S2, which was launched in China last month. Redmi Y2 price in India is expected to start at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The company will likely introduce a 4GB RAM+64GB storage model as well, expected to cost Rs 11,999.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will come with Artificial Intelligence-powered 16MP selfie camera, which is also the highlight of the phone. It will be Amazon exclusive in India and those interested in buying the device can click on the ‘Notify me’ option on the e-commerce site to know more about sale date, etc. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch live updates below:
Xiaomi's selfie-focused Y-series for the Indian smartphone market was announced with Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite smartphones last year. Xiaomi's MIUI 9 for India was also unveiled alongside the Redmi Y1 phones. Redmi Y1 has 16MP sensor on the front with flash. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will come with dual rear cameras as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI)- powered features for the selfie-shooter. This includes the ability to click AI Portrait. The company is also expected to showcase MIUI 10 at today's event.
Xiaomi has already sent out media invites for the Redmi Y2 launch event. The cryptic invite did not reveal the name of the phone but shows a sketch of a circle with human face occupying left half and camera sensor on the right half of the circle. Of course, it simply hints at built-in AI features for the selfie camera, which will be the highlight of Redmi Y2.