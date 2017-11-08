Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Y1 Lite sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 PM today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while Redmi Y1 Lite is priced at Rs 6,999. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while Redmi Y1 Lite is priced at Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones will go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12 PM today. Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite are a part of Xiaomi’s new selfie-focused series, and this is the first time the devices will be available on sale. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version costs Rs 10,999. The Redmi Y1 Lite is priced at Rs 6,999.

Those interested in buying the new Xiaomi phones can log in to their Amazon account a few minutes prior to the sale which will be hosted on first-come-first-serve basis as long as stocks last. Users can save the payment options securely in their account for a quick checkout. Once the sale start, add Redmi Y1 or Y1 Lite to cart and checkout the product within 15 minutes.

In case the order doesn’t get successfully placed, users will be asked to join a Waitlist. An alert will be sent to users in the Waitlist whenever the Redmi Y1 or Redmi Y1 Lite becomes available for purchase next. Also, the ‘Add to Cart’ button will get activated. In this case, users will have three minutes to add smartphone to their cart and 15 minutes to checkout. People can refresh the page every few minutes till the end of the sale, if the Waitlist is full.

Coming to specifications, the highlight of Xiaomi Redmi Y1 is its front 16MP camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. The Redmi Y1 gets a 5.5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla glass on top. It sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF along with a rear fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, and internal storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite also has a 5.5-inch HD display. Powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor, it comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The phone has a 3080 mAh battery with a 13 MP rear camera and a dedicated SIM slot as well. The front camera is 5MP on this smartphone. Both smartphones support up to 128GB storage via the microSD slot.

