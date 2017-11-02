Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite launched in India: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones in India. Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones in India.

Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones. The selfie-focused series will start at a price of Rs 8,999 for Redmi Y1 with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version will cost Rs 10,999. The Redmi Y1 Lite will be priced at Rs 6,999, though this one has a regular 5MP front camera. Both phones will be available on Amazon India and Mi.com starting November 8. Xiaomi has also announced MIUI 9 for its smartphones in India.

Redmi Y1 has a led flash on the front and 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The other specifications are: 5.5-inch HD display, Corning Gorilla glass on top, 13MP rear camera with PDAF, rear fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage, which is expandable. Xiaomi has added a dedicated microSD card slot for the dual SIM smartphone. The new phone has an aluminium alloy mid frame, which the company claims is better for heat management. MIUI 9 will be available on this phone from mid-November.

Redmi Y1 Lite also has a 5.5-inch HD display, but is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The phone has a 3080 mAh battery with a 13 MP rear camera and a dedicated SIM slot as well. The front camera is 5MP on this smartphone. Both smartphones support upto 128GB storage via the microSD slot.

On MIUI 9, Xiaomi says this new UI is faster than its previous MIUI 8. Xiaomi also claims its MIUI9 is just as fast as stock Android when it comes to performance.

Key features of MIUI 9 are notifications which are closer to stock Android. Notifications now support multiple styles, bundled notifications and quick replies. Split screen is another new feature and it will allow users to switch the position of the apps in a single step. MIUI 9 also comes with animated Icons for apps like Phone, MI community etc.

The new UI also comes with Smart Photo editing feature which will let users erase objects from photos. App Vault is another feature, which will have shortcuts for some apps like Ola, Paytm etc. The feature can be accessed by swiping right from homescreen.

Mi Drop is now no longer part of settings and has its own app with a new logo and simpler UI. The app will also be available on Google Play Store for non-Xiaomi smartphones as well from November 16. India customisations for MIUI 9 include IRCTC card, which will now show in the SMS app when users receive a message. Xiaomi has also integrated the Panchang calendar into their native calendar app to showcase holidays, festivals, etc in India.

MIUI 9 in India also come with stickers which will let users add some extra elements to their photos. The stable build for MIUI 9 will be available for Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2 from tomorrow, while the beta build is available for most Xiaomi phones.

