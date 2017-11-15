Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite sale today: Comparison with Redmi 4A on price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite vs Redmi 4A: Difference in price, specifications and features Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite vs Redmi 4A: Difference in price, specifications and features

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 will go on sale today on Amazon India at 12 pm. Redmi Y1 is a new budget series, but as we’ve pointed this is the Redmi Note 5A from China which has been rebranded for the Indian market. Redmi Y1 Lite is the new budget friendly option from Xiaomi given its Rs 6,999 price. Xiaomi has had another phone in this price segment for sometime: The Redmi 4A series. So which is the better option to pick? Redmi 4A or the new Redmi Y1 Lite. We compare the two phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite vs Redmi 4A: Design, Display

Redmi 4A has a plastic polycarbonate body, but the overall build quality of the phone is not bad considering there is a version retailing for Rs 5,999 online. Redmi Y1 series does not have a metal body either, unlike the other Redmi 4 series, which costs more. Both Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 have a metal finish on the back. We noted in our review of the Redmi Y1, the build quality on the phone is not bad, considering the price range.

So if you are confused between Redmi 4A and Redmi Y1 Lite, which are the most budget friendly options in the list, take note that both don’t have a metal unibody design. However, the new Redmi Y1 Lite does have a metal finish and sports a bigger 5.5-inch display. Redmi 4A has a smaller 5-inch HD resolution display. Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite are very similar to the Redmi Note 4 in terms of proportion, but as we’ve noted the Y series is lighter.

The advantage with Redmi Y1 Lite is one will get a bigger display at a price of Rs 6,999 which is good for consuming videos on social media.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite vs Redmi 4A: Processor, RAM, Storage

With Redmi Y1 series, Xiaomi has made one big change. It has introduced a dedicated microSD slot and and a dual Nano-SIM slot on its phones. The Redmi 4A series still has the older dual hybrid SIM slot. So if you are one of those who needs a dedicate slot for your microSD card, then Redmi Y1 Lite is a better option.

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4Ghz coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU. Redmi 4A in this picture. Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4Ghz coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU. Redmi 4A in this picture.

But if one goes by the processor, storage and RAM options, Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi 4A are very similar. Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4Ghz coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU clocked at 500MHz. However, Redmi 4A has a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version as well for Rs 6,999. Redmi Y1 Lite has only one variant at Rs 6,999 with only 2GB RAM and 16GB on board storage.

If you want more RAM and storage for Rs 6,999, then the Redmi 4A with 3GB RAM makes more sense, though this does not have a dedicated microSD slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite vs Redmi 4A: Camera, Battery and OS

Both phones have a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, and support for 1080p Full HD video recording. The front camera is 5MP on both the Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi 4A series. If you want the phone with a 16MP front camera, then the Redmi Y1 is the option to consider. In terms of camera, both phones, Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi 4A are offering the exact same thing.

Coming to the battery, Redmi 4A has a 3120 mAH lithium-ion battery. With the Redmi Y1 Lite, you get a slightly smaller battery of 3080mAh with the company claiming 11 hours of video playback time. From a battery perspective, it is not much of a difference on Redmi 4A and Redmi Y1 Lite, though remember the latter has a bigger display.

Both phones have a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, and support for 1080p Full HD video recording. Redmi Y1 in this picture. Both phones have a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, and support for 1080p Full HD video recording. Redmi Y1 in this picture.

Redmi Y1 Lite is on MIUI 9 with Android Nougat build, and the stable ROM of MIUI 9 will be available for download soon. Redmi 4A is still on Android M with MIUI 8, though the MIUI 9 beta build will be made available for this phone soon.

So which is the better pick? Redmi Y1 Lite or Redmi 4A

As we’ve pointed out, the major point of difference is that the Redmi Y1 Lite sports a bigger display and comes with a metal finish on the back, a dedicated microSD slot and runs the latest MIUI 9 with Android Nougat.

But with Redmi 4A there is an option for more RAM and storage at Rs 6,999, while Redmi Y1 Lite has only one RAM and storage variant at the same price. If you want a bigger display and the latest UI, Redmi Y1 Lite is the choice to pick. But for those who want more onboard storage, Redmi 4A is the option.

