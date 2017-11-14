Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y1 sale today at 12 pm: Price, specs, offers

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India and Mi.com. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India and Xiaomi’s own Mi.com website. Users need to pre-register in order to be notified of the sale on Amazon India. Redmi Y1 is Xiaomi’s new series for India, though if one goes by the specifications and design of the two phones these are re-branded versions of Redmi Note 5A that was launched in China.

Redmi Y1 Lite’s price is Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, while the Redmi Y1 starts at a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 on Mi.com and Amazon India. Xiaomi has partnered with Idea Cellular to offer 280 GB worth of extra data to Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite buyers as well. Redmi Y series customers will also get free subscription to Hungama Music.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Y1 Lite has a big 5.5-inch HD resolution display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone has a 3080 mAh battery on board and comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Redmi Y1 Lite runs Android Nougat with MIUI 8, though both phones will get MIUI 9 soon.

Redmi Y1 is the selfie focused smartphone with a 5.5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 16MP front camera with LED flash and a 13MP rear camera. Battery on Redmi Y1 is 3080 mAh and the phone runs Android Nougat as well with MIUI 8. Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 are both dual-SIM smartphones with a dedicated microSD slot with upto 128GB storage support. The other two slots support a nano-SIM each.

Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite are Xiaomi’s big display offerings in the budget segment, where the company has been dominating thanks to the Redmi 4 series. Redmi 4 has a smaller 4-inch display, though it sports a bigger battery on board.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd