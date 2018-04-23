Xiaomi Redmi S2 with 6-inch 18:9 display, dual camera setup surfaces at TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been certified at TENAA, the Chinese regulatory commission. (Image credit: TENAA) Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been certified at TENAA, the Chinese regulatory commission. (Image credit: TENAA)

Xiaomi will soon launch the Redmi S2, a phone it plans to bring to the market in the coming days. While the Redmi S2 isn’t out yet, but the device has already been certified at TENAA, the Chinese regulatory commission. Along with the certification at TENAA, we also get confirmation on some of its specifications of the device.

The Redmi S2 appears to be similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design and aesthetics. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the upcoming phone will be made out of a metal unibody design, along with vertically-stacked dual cameras on the back. So, the Redmi S2 will sport a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Furthermore, Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be equipped with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB storage options and all will be expanded via a microSD card slot.

On the back, Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been confirmed to come with a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 12MP Sony sensor and a 5MP secondary camera. In the front, there’s a 16MP front-facing snapper for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is backed by a 3080mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

There have been many rumours about the phone, but Xiaomi has yet to confirm the Redmi S2. Going by its leaked specifications, Xiaomi Redmi S2 should be seen as yet another mid-end smartphone and will probably land in India in the near future.

