Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Honor 9 Lite vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: What’s the difference?

Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been launched at an event held in China. Part of Xiaomi’s selfie-centric S smartphone series, the company has called the Redmi S2 as the best selfie smartphone ever. It features a 16MP front camera with a soft LED flash at a price of Yuan 999 yuan (Rs 10,567 approx).

Although the Redmi S2 has been made available in China at the moment, the speculation is rife that the phone may get a release date in India sooner than expected. And if it comes to India, Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 has to face tough competition from the two recently launched high-profile devices. These would be the Honor 9 Lite, the budget option with dual-rear and dual-front cameras, as well as Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1, that offers a 5000mAh battery and dual-cameras as well. Here’s how the Xiaomi Redmi S2 fares against the Honor 9 Lite and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 on the basis of specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Honor 9 Lite vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Display, design

On the display front, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The body sport a metal unibody design, similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi 6X. The Redmi S2’s design also includes a vertically stacked dual-rear camera setup. The design also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and antenna lines on the top and bottom.

In comparison, the Honor 9 Lite comes with a smaller 5.65-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display with the 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Among the three, it is the only one to feature double-sided 2.5D glass design. Honor 9 Lite comes with horizontally stacked dual-rear cameras, and also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Meanwhile, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has an aluminum back but lacks an oleophobic coating. The Zenfone Max pro M1 also features dual-rear cameras in a vertical fashion, along with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Honor 9 Lite vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Software, hardware, and battery

Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 will run MIUI9, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the hardware front, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and 32GB or 64GB internal storage respectively. Both variants will offer expandable memory through microSD support. Also, Redmi S2 is backed by a 3080mAh battery, which should last a day on a single charge.

In comparison, the Honor 9 Lite runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 UI skin on top. Under the hood is a Kirin 659 processor, with two RAM options: 3GB and 4GB. The 3GB RAM option comes with 32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM variant offers 64GB storage. Both options can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD slot. In addition, it ships a 3000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor. The phone ships in three RAM options: 3GB/4GB/6GB, while offering 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Zenfone Max Pro M1 is backed by a 5000mAh battery, a real standout among smartphones in general. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is yet to be launched, though.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Honor 9 Lite vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Camera

Xiaomi Redmi S2 is the first smartphone in the S series to feature a dual-rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 12MP sensor, which is supported by a 5MP secondary shooter. The latest Redmi S smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera. Across modes, the Redmi S2 promises the best selfies among all S series phones.

The Honor 9 Lite offers 13MP + 12MP dual-rear cameras as well as 13MP + 12MP dual-front cameras. At such a price point, it stands out for the design, as much for the performance. Our review also shows that the Honor 9 Lite’s rear cameras are worth their salt. Its front cameras also provide clear selfies, as well as respectable wide-angle clicks.

Meanwhile, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 offers a dual-rear setup, with a 13MP primary camera alongside a 5MP depth-sensing unit. In addition, it offers an 8MP front camera. The testing under our first impressions shows that the rear cameras fall short when it comes to indoor shots, while the selfie camera is at par with other competitors.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Honor 9 Lite vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price and early verdict

Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 is yet to make its India, but the phone’s price in China starts at Yuan 999 (or approx Rs 10, 567) and goes up to Yuan 1299 (or approx Rs 13,371). In all probability, Xiaomi Redmi S2 price in India is likely to remain the same as the one in China.

Meanwhile, the Honor 9 Lite is available at Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) and Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage) respectively. In terms of design, battery and general performance, it has been a popular choice. Its four camera configuration is to photo enthusiasts.

Finally, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is priced at Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM variant) and Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM variant). It provides a huge battery, alongside basic specifications and camera options for the price point. Its operating time promise and standby time capabilities stand in its favour. The design, though, is not as eye-catching.

Which phone would you select among these three? Do let us know in the comments section.

