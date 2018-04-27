Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 spotted on China’s 3C certification site, launch soon?

Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 spotted on China’s 3C certification site, according to new report, which indicates it could launch soon. Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 spotted on China’s 3C certification site, according to new report, which indicates it could launch soon.

Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone, the Redmi S2 has been spotted on the 3C (Compulsory Certification of China) website. The phone was previously spotted on China’s TENAA certification website and the specifications of the device were first leaked by XDA Developers, who revealed the phone will come with Redmi Note 5 like specifications, though it will have a dual-rear camera. The latest report comes from 91Mobiles, who have also shared a screenshot of the 3C listing.

According to the 91Mobiles report, the 3C listing does not reveal anything new where specifications are concerned, but hints that the launch could take place soon. Xiaomi just launched the Mi 6X in China, which could come to the Indian market at the Mi A2 if one goes by the previous trend. However, the company is yet confirm this. Xiaomi has not yet put out any posters for a new Redmi phone launch in China, so the Redmi S2 launch might take sometime.

Based on the TENAA listing, the design of the Redmi S2 will be similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a metal unibody and a vertical dual-rear camera. Specifications revealed by the TENAA listing, indicate a 5.99-inch HD+ display (1440 x 720 pixels) and the aspect ratio will be 18:9. The processor on the Redmi S2 will be the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2Ghz, which also powers the Redmi Note 5 series in India.

There will be three RAM and storage options: 2GB + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage with support for a microSD slot. In India, the Redmi Note 5 has been launched in only two variants: 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Coming to the rear camera, the Redmi S2 will have a 12MP+5MP setup which is the same as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The front facing camera will be 16MP, which is more than the regular Redmi Note 5, which has a 5MP front camera. However, XDA Developers claimed the front camera will be 5MP as well. Battery will be smaller at 3080mAh compared to the 4000 mAh on Redmi Note 5 series. Interestingly leaks claims the Redmi S2 will run Android 8.1 Oreo, which is yet to be rolled out to Xiaomi’s phones in India.

Going by the specifications, Redmi S2 could be another affordable option from the company, which might come to the Indian market. This is a price segment where Xiaomi has been pretty aggressive and which has boosted its market share in India, so it will make sense for the company to try and offer more devices in the price bracket. The report by XDA Developers claimed the phone will come to India and china.

