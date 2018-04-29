Xiaomi Redmi S2 specifications, hands-on photos leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi’s next mid-end smartphone is the Redmi S2 and it will launch sooner than expected. (Image of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for representation) Xiaomi’s next mid-end smartphone is the Redmi S2 and it will launch sooner than expected. (Image of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for representation)

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the existence of its Redmi S2, but photos and hands-on photos have already been leaked ahead of the impending launch. Czech Republic publication Svet Androida claims to have got access to the upcoming Redmi S2, reportedly sourced from people at the Xiaomi store opening in Prague.

The design of the Redmi S2 is nothing unusual. In fact, the phone appears to look like the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a metal unibody design, vertically stacked dual cameras, and a rearmouted back facing fingerprint scanner. The report further claims the Redmi S2 falls in the mid-end of the smartphone market, as it specifications are nothing to brag about. It will feature a 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) 18:9 display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot will also be thrown in to expand the internal memory.

On the camera front, the handset will feature a dual-camera setup, which compromises to a 12MP primary snapper and a 5MP secondary shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP camera for taking selfies and video chats. It will run the latest version of MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Battery will likely to be a 3080mAh capacity.

The launch of the Redmi S2 is imminent, which we know because the handset has recently been spotted at TENAA. Apparently, Xiaomi is planning to launch the device in three variants; one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage; and the other one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Of lately, Xiaomi seems to be working on multiple mid-end smartphones. Earlier this week, it launched the Mi 6X in China with a 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. This is the same smartphone which will reportedly come to the Indian market under the Mi A2 name.

