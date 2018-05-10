Xiaomi Redmi S2 with 16MP front camera launched in China: Price, specifications

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi S2 focuses on selfies and mid-end hardware. Xiaomi’s latest Redmi S2 focuses on selfies and mid-end hardware.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been launched in China, the company’s latest budget smartphone. Redmi S2 is the company’s first device in its Redmi S series of selfie-centric smartphones. In China, Redmi S2 has been priced at Yuan 999 (or approx Rs 10,567) for the base model. It is available in pink, grey, and gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi S2: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been pitched as the best selfie smartphone ever from the company. After all, it sports a 16MP front-facing snapper with a pixel size of 2µm. Plus, the AI Portrait mode makes it possible to take impressive self-portraits by blurring the background. The selfie camera also supports AI face recognition.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. A microSD card slot is also available for expanding the internal storage. Redmi S2 is backed by a 3080mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

On the camera front, Redmi S2 has vertically stacked dual cameras on the back, similar to the Mi 6X and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The dual camera setup consists of a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary shooter. It also features dual-tone LED flash, Portrait mode, and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). In terms of connectivity, Xiaomi Redmi S2 has a dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi B/G/N, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there’s a fingerprint scanner on the back and the device also supports dual-SIM.

Xiaomi Redmi S2: Price, availability

In China, Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be made available at a starting price of Yuan 999 (or approx Rs 10,567) for the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end model, on the other hand, will cost Yuan 1299 (or approx Rs 13,731). This one comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Unfortunately, the India launch of the Redmi S2 has not been announced just yet.

