Xiaomi Redmi S2, new budget phone with dual cameras to launch in India soon: Report

The dual rear cameras could be the big highlight of Xiaomi Redmi S2. (Image of Redmi Note 5 Pro) The dual rear cameras could be the big highlight of Xiaomi Redmi S2. (Image of Redmi Note 5 Pro)

Xiaomi is planning to launch Redmi S2 – an entry-level smartphone – in India and China. Xiaomi Redmi S2 full specifications have been listed in its firmware files, obtained by @FunkyHuawei (via XDA Developers). According to the information, the budget device will have dual rear cameras and Face Unlock feature. The smartphone is supposed to make a debut in India and China, though an exact launch date is unclear at the moment.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 is said to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio LCD display and the screen will have a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It looks like Xiaomi wants to make 18:9 aspect ratio display standard across all of its upcoming smartphones, including budget devices. The screen size is not know at this point. The dual rear cameras could be the big highlight of Redmi S2 as it is expected to sport a combination of 12MP Sony IMX486 or 12MP OmniVision OV12A10 primary sensor and 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 as secondary lens. The front shooter will be a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. It will also support ‘Portrait’ mode and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Faster performance coupled with better cameras

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (msm8953) processor that we saw on the Redmi Note 5. The files only mention a 16GB storage model, though more storage variants are expected to be made available upon launch. It will support expandable storage via a microSD card slot. Redmi S2 could come in 2GB/3GB RAM options. The device will be backed by a 3,080mAh battery and it will run Android 8.0 Oreo. Notably, Xiaomi was criticised for launching Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro with the older Android Nougat and Oreo on the the company’s new phone seems like good news.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: At Rs 9,999, the new budget smartphone to beat

Going by the specs sheet, Xiaomi Redmi S2 could be a slightly higher-end variant of Redmi Note 5 thanks to dual rear cameras. However, the display remains HD+, whereas Redmi Note 5 has a Full HD+ screen. The battery capacity is also lower. Of course, it remains to be seen how Xiaomi decides to price its upcoming device in India and whether it will cost more than Redmi Note 5.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd