Xiaomi Redmi S2 India launch on June 7: Will it be called Redmi Y2?

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a new selfie-focused smartphone in the Indian market on June 7. The new Redmi phone will be part of the Y series, if one goes by the teaser. Previously the company had launched the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite in India, which put an emphasis on the selfie camera. Xiaomi recently launched Redmi S2 in China, which has a selfie-focus and it is likely that this phone will be rebranded for the Indian market.

In its teaser, the Twitter handle for Redmi India has posted a small video with the following message, “Every step in your life is defined by a selfie. Find yourself, #FindYourSelfie…The BEST selfie smartphone is arriving soon.” The teaser video also says ‘The #RealYou smartphone is coming. Redmi smartphone launch 7th June | New Delhi.” The video puts an emphasis on the letter Y, which is coloured red throughout the video, thus indicating that the name will continue with the Y series.

Coming to the Redmi S2, this smartphone was launched in China last week at a starting price of Yuan 999, which is nearly Rs 10,000. The company has put the focus on the selfie camera with the Redmi S2, which features a 16MP front camera with pixel size of 2µm and AI-driven Portrait mode. The front camera also supports face recognition feature, which Xiaomi also rolled out to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Other specifications of Redmi S2 are: 5.99-inch HD+ resolution display which is 1440 x 720 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Battery on the Redmi S2 is 3080mAh battery, which runs MIUI 9.

Redmi S2 has vertically stacked dual cameras on the back, similar to the Mi 6X and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The dual camera setup consists of a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary sensor working in combination. It also features dual-tone LED flash, Portrait mode, and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the back, and comes with microSD and dual-SIM features in China.

Xiaomi has itself not confirmed whether the same Redmi S2 is launching in India, but given the teasers, it is safe to assume this is part of the Redmi Y series. Now, whether Xiaomi calls the phone Redmi Y2 in India is what we will have to wait and see. Redmi Y1 was launched in India in November at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the 32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM version was priced at Rs 10,999. Redmi Y1 also had a 16MP front camera with LED flash, though it had a single rear camera and not a dual one like the Redmi S2 smartphone.

