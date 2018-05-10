Xiaomi Redmi S2 launch today: Expected price, features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi S2 launch in China today: Expected price, features, specifications, and more. Xiaomi Redmi S2 launch in China today: Expected price, features, specifications, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi S2, a new budget smartphone, will make official in China on May 10, which is today. The launch event for the Redmi S series phone will take place at the headquarters of Suning.com in Nanjing at 2 PM China time, which is around 11:30 AM IST. Redmi S2 launch date was confirmed by the company in a Weibo post last week. The phone will make it to the Indian market as well, according to a report on XDA Developers, though an exact launch date is unclear at this point.

Ahead of launch, several details about Redmi S2, including price and specifications have been leaked online. It will come with a Full View display and a dual rear cameras. The entry-level smartphone will sport a metal unibody design. Going by a slew of official teasers, the focus will be on the front camera. From expected price to specifications and features, here is everything we know about the Redmi S2:

Xiaomi Redmi S2 launch: Expected price in India

Xiaomi Redmi S2 could be priced somewhere between $159 (or approx Rs 10,671) and $187 (or approx Rs 12,550), according to a listing on the e-commerce platform Aliexpress. Redmi S2 firmware files (via XDA Developers) reveal the phone will be launched in India and China. Redmi S2 price in India could be somewhere between Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more. Some reports claim that Xiaomi could launch an Android One-branded version of the Redmi S2 in markets like India.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 launch: Features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will come with a Full View 18:9 aspect ratio display with a screen size of 5.99-inch and HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) resolution. Based on teasers, the design language of the Redmi S2 could be the same as Mi 6x. The handset will feature a metal unibody design with a new antenna line design on the top and bottom edges. The back of the phone will house fingerprint scanner and a vertically stacked camera setup. Redmi S2 will be available in grey, pink and gold colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will have a dual rear camera setup, a combination of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. The phone is also said to support features like AI beauty and AI portrait. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi S2 will come with a 16MP camera along with an LED soft-light flash. Xiaomi Redmi S2 will run MIUI 9, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone will support a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The phone could come in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option as well. It will be backed by a 3,080mAh battery.

