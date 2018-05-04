Xiaomi Redmi S2 China launch confirmed for May 10: Here’s everything we know

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will make official debut in China on May 10, and the entry-level phone will launch in India as well. (Image: Weibo) Xiaomi Redmi S2 will make official debut in China on May 10, and the entry-level phone will launch in India as well. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will launch in China on May 10. The company took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to put out a poster of the upcoming phone which confirms the launch date. Redmi S2 will make official debut in China, and the entry-level phone will launch in India as well, according to a report in XDA Developers. An exact launch date for India is unclear at this point.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 could be the first smartphone to launch under the company’s Redmi S series. Xiaomi had put out a teaser of the Redmi S2 previously as well on Weibo. It features a large “S” and the Mi logo on the top right. Though the company did not reveal the name of the smartphone in its previous teaser, the latest poster confirms it will be Redmi S2. It also suggests that Redmi S2 will be exclusively available on Suning.com in China.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 was already been certified at TENAA, the Chinese regulatory commission. It was spotted on the 3C (Compulsory Certification of China) website. The listings revealed full specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi device. Redmi S2 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch HD+ Full View display (1440 x 720 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio. On the back, the phone will have a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 12MP Sony sensor and a 5MP secondary camera with LED flash. It will come with a 16MP front-facing snapper for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone will be backed by a 3080mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi S2 will ship with the latest version of MIUI, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone could sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the dual rear cameras will be vertically aligned. Sensors on Redmi S2 include gravity sensor, distance sensor and a light sensor.

