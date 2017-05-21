Xiaomi Redmi Pro with OLED display, dual 16MP rear camera gets briefly listed on China’s Mi.com: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will succeed the company’s Redmi Pro which was launched in China last year. Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will succeed the company’s Redmi Pro which was launched in China last year.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 was spotted listed on China’s Mi.com for a brief period, before it was taken down. GizmoChina managed to take a screenshot of the online listing, revealing specifications as well as price of the new Redmi device.

According to the listing, Redmi Pro 2 will pack dual rear camera setup as we saw on its predecessor – Redmi Pro. However, the pixel size will be upgraded to 16MP in Redmi Pro 2, compared to 13MP in Redmi Pro. Further, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will have a 5.5-inch OLED display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. The smartphone was listed for 1199 yuan, which is around Rs 11,000.

While we know Redmi Pro 2’s launch is imminent, exact date is not known. We can’t say for sure of Xiaomi will launch Redmi Pro 2 in India given its predecessor never made it to the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro was launched in China last year. It featured a 5.5-inch OLED (1080p) display and came in three variants. The entry-level variant had a MediaTek Helio X20 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The other variants came with a MediaTek Helio X25 processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch Mi Max 2 on May 25 in Beijing, China. The Chinese smartphone maker shared posters on Weibo, highlight the new phone’s upcoming release. In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will feature a 6.4-inch full HD resolution display we saw on the earlier phone. Leaked specifications on GeekBench had indicated Snapdragon 626 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and a massive 5000 mAh battery.

