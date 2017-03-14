Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 with MediaTek Helio P25 chipset to launch this month: Report

The Redmi Pro 2 will be the successor to the Redmi Pro, which was the company’s first smartphone to come with a dual-camera setup. The Redmi Pro 2 will be the successor to the Redmi Pro, which was the company’s first smartphone to come with a dual-camera setup.

With reports circulating that the Mi 6 may not debut until April, Xiaomi is apparently planning to launch the Redmi Pro 2 at the end of this month. The details come out from a report from GizChina, which says the Redmi Pro 2 will be unveiled ahead of the Mi 6

The smartphone will be the successor to the Redmi Pro, which was the company’s first smartphone to come with a dual-camera setup. The report has spilled the beans on the camera setup on the back of the Redmi Pro 2. Like its predecessor, the upcoming phone will sport a dual-camera setup on the rear. Interestingly, a separate report from Xiaomi Today claims the smartphone might feature a 12-megapixel sensors on the back of the Redmi Pro 2.

The smartphone is said to pack a Helio P25 processor instead of a Snapdragon 660 chipset, which was earlier suggested to pack under the hood. The display on the phone is expected to be 5.5-inches with Full HD (1o80p) resolution. It’s being speculated that Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 might come in two color variants, one that packs 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard memory.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro was announced last year and it featured a 5.5-inch OLED display. The device was offered in three variants, the lower-end model had 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and powered by a MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor. The other two variants came with a MediaTek Helio X25 deca-core processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi has never confirmed the existence of the Redmi Pro 2, so naturally there’s no official information on what to expect from the phone. Whatever Xiaomi has planned, we’ll find out soon.

