Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 to come in two variants, pricing details leaked ahead of launch

While Xiaomi saves the loudest hype for its flagship smartphones, there’s no doubt that it had as much as success with its mid-tier Redmi lineup. If you’re looking for a new smartphone in the company’s Redmi series, you may not have all that much longer to wait. According to a fresh report, Redmi Pro 2 could be announced soon and may come in two variants.

MyDrivers reports that a listing on online retail site Taobao reveals that the upcoming device is priced at 1,599 Yuan (or approx Rs. 14,990) for the entry-level model. The top-end model is believed to be priced at 1,799 Yuan (or approx Rs. 16,886).

The current rumours suggest that Redmi Pro 2 might come with a 5.5-inch OLED display with Full HD (1080p) resolution. Evidently, it will arrive in two variants; one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone is pegged to be powered by a Helio P25 processor instead of an unannounced Snapdragon 660 chipset, which was reported earlier. The phone is said to feature dual rear cameras as well, just like its predecessor.

For those who’re not aware, Redmi Pro 2 will succeed the company’s Redmi Pro which was launched in China last year. It featured a 5.5-inch OLED (1080p) display and came in three variants. The entry-level variant had a MediaTek Helio X20 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The other variants came with a MediaTek Helio X25 processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Although we don’t have a release date for the mid-end smartphone, it’s worth mentioning that the company is planning to lift the lid from its flagship Mi 6 on April 19 where it could also announce the Pro 2. Obviously, we will know more once Xiaomi, the company that’s supposed to launch its Redmi Pro 2 in China, makes the phone official.

