Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 to be replaced by Xiaomi X1 with bezel-less display?

Xiaomi X1 could be the new smartphone, and the Redmi Pro 2 could be scrapped. Representational Image of Redmi Pro. Xiaomi X1 could be the new smartphone, and the Redmi Pro 2 could be scrapped. Representational Image of Redmi Pro.

Xiaomi X1 is a new smartphone with a bezel-less display that could be launched soon, and the company might scrap the Redmi Pro 2 smartphone for this, according to leaks coming out of China. However as with all Xiaomi leaks, there is some confusion over whether Redmi Pro 2 and Xiaomi X1 are two different smartphones, and whether this is really the end of the line for the Redmi Pro series, which was launched just last year.

According to post from a Weibo account called Kumamoto Technology, which is known for its leaks around Chinese smartphone companies, Xiaomi is working on a new X1 smartphone. The post on Weibo explains the Xiaomi X1 smartphone will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and have a 5.5-inch full screen with 2160 X 1080 pixels resolution, and Sony IMX362 or IMX386 dual camera setup.

The post claims Xiaomi X1 will come with a rear fingerprint, a 3.5mm headphone jack and there will be a 4 GB RAM+64 GB RAM version, along with 6 GB+128 GB storage version. The post also talks of a second option in this with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, but not full bezel-less display, and could have a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version as being the standard one.

The post also claim Redmi Pro 2 might not be launched since the phone didn’t really do so well for Xiaomi. The account claims Xiaomi will stick with Redmi and Redmi Note series, and might not do a Redmi Pro this year at all. Meanwhile another report on GSMArena claims Redmi Pro 2 is a different smartphone compared to the Xiaomi X1, and there’s a chance both will be released eventually.

According to leaks, Xiaomi X1 will launch this month with MIUI 9 and it will come along with Mi 6 Plus. As usual all Xiaomi-related smartphone rumours need to be taken with a pinch of salt, given that we’ve seen varying claims around many of these phones. Xiaomi was supposed to launch Mi 6 Plus along with the Mi 6, but that never happened.

Redmi Pro 2 could be in the works, and the Xiaomi X1 might just be a separate device, but there’s a good chance neither gets launched so soon, well not in the Indian market for sure. In India, Xiaomi didn’t introduce the Redmi Pro, which was not surprising, given this phone would command a more premium price tag. Redmi series has set the standard for budget smartphones in India, and these have done well for the company. But flagship phones like Mi 5 haven’t really set the market on fire.

