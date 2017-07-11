Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A specifications, retail box leaked: All you need to know

IT Home has put out retails boxes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, hinting at an imminent launch. The boxes are red in colour with ‘Mi’ logo on the top right, and ‘Note 5A’ written in white bold letters at the bottom. (Source: IT Home) IT Home has put out retails boxes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, hinting at an imminent launch. The boxes are red in colour with ‘Mi’ logo on the top right, and ‘Note 5A’ written in white bold letters at the bottom. (Source: IT Home)

Xiaomi might be working on a new smartphone called Redmi Note 5A – a stripped down version of the upcoming Redmi Note 5. IT Home has put out retails boxes of Redmi Note 5A, hinting at an imminent launch. The boxes are red in colour with ‘Mi’ logo on the top right, and ‘Note 5A’ written in white bold letters at the bottom. Separately, tipster Meng Meng’s audio-visual has leaked specifications of the smartphone, which is said to feature a 5.5-inch full HD display (1080 x 190 pixels).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi Note 5A could sport dual rear cameras – a 12MP OV12A10 sensor with a 13MPOV12880 sensor. One of the dual rear camera lenses will be a telephoto one, while another will be used for capturing wide-angle photos. It is tipped to come with a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 sensor on the front.

There’s no official confirmation on when Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will be launched. Redmi Note 5A is supposed to be a toned down version of Redmi Note 5 expected by the end of this year. Specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was previously leaked by Android Headlines, which revealed that the smartphone could run Android 7.1 Nougat, and yet-to-be announced MIUI 9. The smartphone could be unveiled by the end of this month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display with an improved sunlight visibility and contrast ratio, compared to Redmi Note 4. The smartphone will run Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. Redmi Note 5 could support Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 3.1, and Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

红米NOTE5A 代号tiffany 华勤ODM采用1920×1080 5.5 MSM8953 CPU 4G/64G EMMC FT5435 fpc1020 豪威科技 ov12a10广角和ov13880长焦双后摄像头 。主打双后摄像头？ s5k5e8 前置 from weibo pic.twitter.com/VHu71KKedc — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) July 10, 2017

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will sport a 16MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 13MP front shooter. The fingerprint scanner is said to be embedded into the display. Redmi Note 5 will be backed by a 3,790mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will apparently cost $200 (Rs 12,969 approx), while the other variants could be priced higher.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is the successor to Redmi Note 4, which was unveiled in India in January. The highlight of Redmi Note 4 is its massive 4,100mAh battery. It starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Xiaomi seems to have seen massive success with Redmi Note 4 in India, as the company claims to have sold over one million units in 30 days here. We’ll have to wait and watch if Xiaomi can replicate the success with Redmi Note 5 as well.

