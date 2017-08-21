Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launch set for today: Expected price, specifications, and everything we know so far

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new smartphone, the Redmi Note 5A, in China later today. Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new smartphone, the Redmi Note 5A, in China later today.

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new smartphone, the Redmi Note 5A, in China later today. The event will take place at 7:30 pm (local time), which is around 5:00 pm IST. We’ve seen a lot of leaks for the Redmi Note 5A over the past few weeks, and now the launch date is upon us. If rumors are true, the Redmi Note 5A is shaping to be one incredible power smartphone to be launched in the budget segment segment. Although we don’t have the price or release date of the mid-end phone, Xiaomi would like the Redmi Note 5A to hit the Chinese market as soon as possible. Now that the company has scheduled an event in Beijing for later today, here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A two variants expected

Previously leaked online as MDT6, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A has already been certified in China, so logically the makers won’t be delaying the smartphone. It’s worth noting that the Redmi Note 5A could arrive in two different variants; one with a fingerprint scanner and other without the feature. Other than that, we don’t think the phone would be different

Aside from the two variants expected to be revealed by the company, new details about the phone leaked as well. In terms of design, the smartphone. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun has posted several images of the upcoming phone, revealing the device’s design. So essentially, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will sport a metal unibody design, like the company’s previous smartphones, including the popular Redmi Note 4. The phone appears to be feature capacitive navigation buttons, a USB Type-C port, and dual speaker grilles.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specifications, Camera

Thanks to previous rumours, we’ve learned that the Redmi Note 5 might feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone will likely to run MIUI 9, based on Android Nougat. Speaking of the battery, it appears that phone might feature a smaller 3000mAh battery. In comparison, the Redmi Note 5 features a 4000mAh battery. Expect the phone to feature dedicated dual SIM slots and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. Though, at the same time we’re hearing that there will be a less powerful model as well.

Speaking of the camera setup, the device will likely to feature a single 13-megapixel camera on the back. The company’s CEO has recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 5A will feature a 16-megapixel front shooter with a selfie flash. Last but not the least, the phone could come with a 5.5-inch display but the resolution will be limited to 720p.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Price

Unfortunately, there are no details available about the exact retail price, but we do know that the phone will cost under CNY 999 (or approx Rs 9,590). Obviously, we will know more about the device later today, when the company launches the Redmi Note 5A in China.

