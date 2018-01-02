Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with Snapdragon 632 SoC to launch in Q2 2018: Report

Looks like Xiaomi still has plans to launch the Redmi Note 5. Chinese news website MyDrivers claims that Xiaomi has evidently pushed the release date of the Redmi Note 5 to the second quarter of 2018. The report said the Chinese company is waiting for Qualcomm to release the Snapdragon 632 mobile processor, a minor upgrade over the Snapdragon 636 that was announced way back in October last year.
The upcoming mobile chip is expected to clock a slightly lower speed, as well as a lower-clocked GPU. However, the Snapdragon 632 is expected to retain the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 image signal processor (ISP), which supports dual-camera focal adjustments and improved low-light enhancements.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch in the market and many details about the phone is already known. But last month a “Super Moderator” on MIUI forum had claimed that claimed that Xiaomi has decided to drop the “Note” line from its budget offerings. In fact, it was revealed that the Redmi 5 Plus will replace the Redmi Note 5, its latest mid-end phone with the 18:9 aspect ratio and a Snapdragon 625 processor.
The Redmi Note 4 was launched way back in January last year. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and a 5.5-inch Full HD display. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 continues to be the best-selling smartphone in India, according to market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). The company approximately shipped 4 million units in India till date.
