Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 leaked images reveal FullView display, 4,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to hit the market in the coming weeks. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been spotted on China’s e-commerce site JD.com revealing a FullView display and a price-tag of 8888 yuan (Rs 8,700 approx). The latest leak confirms previous reports claiming Xiaomi is working to bring a Full display in budget phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 passed through the Chinese telecommunications authority TENAA last month. Along with the TENAA application, some images of the device were revealed as well. The successor to the Redmi Note 4 is said to feature smaller bezels when compared to its predecessor. The smartphone might sport a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will have a metal back. On the back cover will be a single rear camera unit along with LED Flash and a fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 5 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the front, though detailed specification is unknown at this point of time. The phone will reportedly come in three variants: one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, another one with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and lastly a high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone could come with a 4000mAh battery inside.

Give Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has already passed TENAA certification, the phone could launch soon. We expect it to be unveiled by the end of this year or early 2018. The Chinese company has been quite active in bringing its budget devices to India since they do well here. Since the device is not aimed at the high-end market, Xiaomi will likely heavily promote the Note 5 in Indian market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd