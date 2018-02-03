Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with 18:9 bezel-less display, dual cameras leaked in image renders

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could sport a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio and vertically-aligned dual rear cameras. (Source: targetyoutube.com) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could sport a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio and vertically-aligned dual rear cameras. (Source: targetyoutube.com)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could be announced by the company by the end of this month. Ahead of the launch, we’ve come to know quite a few things about the phone, thanks to leaks. Now targetyoutube.com has put out image renders of a new Xiaomi smartphone, believed to be that of Redmi Note 5. The renders reveal a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio and vertically-aligned dual rear cameras. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will have extremely thin bezels on the top and the bottom. Do note the latest information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation at this point.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has already been certified by 3C in China, according to a report in MyDrivers. The new Xiaomi device was spotted in two models – Xiaomi MEE7S and MET7S, suggesting it will be made available in two variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 base model will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor, while the top-end model will come with a Snapdragon 636 processor. In terms of pricing, the two variants are priced at 1499 Yuan (or approx Rs 15, 069) for the base variant and 1799 Yuan (or approx Rs 18,08) for the high-end model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will likely sport a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The Snapdragon 630 variant will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the Snapdragon 636 processor variant is said to have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 5 could feature a combination of 16MP + 5MP lens at the back. The front shooter will be an 8MP one. We expect the Redmi Note 5 to launch at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in late February.

