Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will launch on Flipkart on February 14

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 5 smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive, when it launches in India on February 14. Flipkart already has a full banner page up for upcoming smartphone launch and it gives enough indication that the Redmi Note 5 is launching. Xiaomi’s own invite has only hinted that ‘5’ is coming’, though source code from the website has revealed that the new phone will be called the Redmi Note 5.

The Flipkart banner page also talks about how the 3 was a best-seller, while 4 ‘gave you more’. Redmi Note 3 was one of the best-sellers for the company in India and helped it grow its market, while Redmi Note 4 has been the best-selling phone for 2017. Xiaomi is currently the number one smartphone vendor in India and this success has been driven by the Redmi series, with the Note 4 standing out in terms of shipment.

However, Redmi Note 5 has not officially launched in China. The expectation is that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 5 Plus as the Redmi Note 5 in India. In terms of specifications, Redmi 5 Plus gets a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display resolution is 2160 x 1080 pixels. A bigger, taller display will likely be the major change in the new Redmi Note 5 series.

On the camera front, Redmi 5 Plus has a 12MP sensor at the back with 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, and flash and there’s a 5MP front camera. However, Redmi 5 Plus is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.5Ghz as the earlier Redmi Note 4. We will have to wait and see if Xiaomi launches a new variant of the Redmi Note 5 with a different processor or whether it will stick with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625.

The Redmi 5 Plus was launched in in Malaysia comes in two storage variants 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Last year’s Redmi Note 4 also had a 2GB RAM variant with a starting price tag of Rs 9,999 going up all the way to Rs 12,999 for the 64GB variant. The Redmi 5 Plus has a 4,000mAh battery on board, just like the Redmi Note 4 from last year.

