Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Key differences in the two Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi has two new phones in India: Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Both, the Redmi Note 5 and its Pro variant might look very similar from the front with their 18:9 display, but there are some key differences. The Pro variants gets a new processor, extra RAM, dual-rear cameras, and a bigger front camera. The Redmi Note 5 Pro also sports a high price tag compared to the regular Redmi Note 5. So what are the key difference between the two smartphones? We explain below.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5: Price in India, Sale date

With the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi is going beyond the Rs 15,000 price band in the Redmi series for the first time. Redmi Note 5 Pro will cost Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 5 is now priced under Rs 12,000. The 3GB RAM option will cost Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi has gone for a slightly lower price compared to last year’s Redmi Note 4, which had a 4GB RAM option at Rs 12,999. Both phones go on sale from February 22 on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. Xiaomi will make these phones available offline as well, but that will be later on. Users will have to register online for the Flipkart sale.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5: Display, design

Both smartphones, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro come with the same 5.99-inches display with ultra-thin bezels on the side, 18:9 aspect ratio and on-screen buttons. The display resolution for both is 2160×1080 pixels which is full HD+ and comes to 403 ppi in terms density. However, the contrast ratio on Redmi Note 5 Pro is 1500:1, higher than the Redmi Note 5 which has 1000:1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 both come with 2.5D glass on top with rounded display corners. Full screen brightness for both phones is 450 nits.

Of course, both phones come with a metal unibody design with antenna bands visible on the back. The circular fingerprint scanner also remains on the back of both phone. But when it comes to the design, Redmi Note 5 Pro does have one major noticeable difference compared to the Redmi Note 5. This is the vertically aligned dual rear camera on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which juts out, while the Redmi Note 5 has only a single rear camera. Both phones also continue with the micro USB 2.0 charging port.

In terms of dimensions: Redmi Note 5 Pro is 158.6 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.05 mm and weighs 181 grams. Redmi Note 5’s dimensions are 158.5 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.05 mm and this weighs 180 grams.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5: Processor, Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, Adrena 509 GPU. The 636 processor comes with the same Kryo technology, which has only been seen on the flagship 800 series so far. Xiaomi is claiming a must faster performance on the Redmi Note 5 Pro with this new chip. In terms of RAM and storage, this is also the first Redmi Note phone to come in 6GB RAM option. The base variant is 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, while the higher one has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card and Xiaomi has gone again for a dual hybrid SIM slot with this one. Redmi Note 5 Pro will also get some newer features like Face Recognition to unlock the phone from the front camera. This will be rolled out later as part of an OTA update in March, says Xiaomi.

In comparison, Redmi Note 5 continues with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that Xiaomi used on Redmi Note 4 and the Mi A1. Redmi Note 5 will come in two variants as well: 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM +64GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB via microSD. For those upgrading from Redmi Note 4 or Redmi Note 3, the newer Pro version might have more of an appeal considering the specifications, but then this is also the more expensive variant.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5: Camera specifications

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a dual-rear camera, which is the highlight of the phone. The front camera is 20MP with LED flash as well. For the dual camera setup, Xiaomi has gone for a 12MP+5MP lens with two RGB sensors. The Mi A1, which also has a dual camera at the back came with a telephoto and wide-angle lens option.

The pixel sensor size on the 12MP lens is 1.25 um, while the 5MP lens has 1.12um pixel size, which Xiaomi claims will ensure better low-light performance. For the front camera, Xiaomi is using the Sony IMX376 lense and it can also shoot videos 1080p at 30 frames per second. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has portrait mode supported on both the front and rear cameras. Xiaomi says it is relying on AI and machine learning to create portrait mode in the front camera where the background is blurred and object is in sharp focus.

Coming to the Redmi Note 5, this one has a single 12MP rear camera with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 aperture. The previous Redmi Note 4 had a 13MP camera with dual LED. Xiaomi says it has made improvements to the rear camera of the Redmi Note 5 as well. The front camera is still 5MP, but Xiaomi has added a LED flash for selfies. The front camera can record 1080p videos at 30 fps as well.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5: Battery, Software

Both, the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 come with a 4000 mAh battery on board. The battery should easily last a day. Xiaomi has continued with standard 5V/2A charger and micro-USB port and there is no fast charging support as such. On the software front, Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with Android Nougat 7.1.1 with MIUI 9 on top. The same goes for the Redmi Note 5.

