Redmi Note 5 vs Honor 7X vs Honor 9 Lite vs Mi A1: Battle of the budget phones

Xiaomi finally launched its much-anticipated Redmi Note 5 smartphone last week. The successor to Redmi Note 4, it comes with a Full View display, which is in line with most smartphones these days and the camera has improved. At a starting price of Rs 9,999, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 competes with the likes of Honor 9i, Honor 7X which are newer phones with a Full View display. The phone also goes up against Xiaomi’s own Mi A1, launched under Google’s Android One program, and sports dual rear cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with the same Snapdragon 625 processor that we saw on the Redmi Note 4, along with a 4,000mAh battery. The biggest change is on the display front as the new phone features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ bezel-less screen. So how does Redmi Note 5 fare against Honor 7X, Mi A1, and Honor 9i in the budget segment? We find out.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant comes at Rs 11,999, which is well under Rs 12,000. Though the Redmi Note 5 doesn’t sport dual rear cameras, its single 12MP lens is definitely at par with the competition. For Redmi Note 4 users, the upgrade will come in terms of display. The performance is top-notch and like other Xiaomi phones, the battery does not dissapoint. The Redmi Note 5 makes a lot of sense for people who want to buy a stylish phone that offer good performance and battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications include a 5.99-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The battery is a 4,000 mAh one. Users should keep in mind the phone is still on Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 9, which is dissapointing for a smartphone launching in 2018. Though Xiaomi has promised Android Oreo for the Redmi Note 5, the company did not give a specific timeline.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: At Rs 9,999, the new budget smartphone to beat

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite has Full View display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and dual rear and front cameras. For those looking for a break from metal unibody design phones can consider the Honor 9 Lite as it comes with a double-sided 2.5D glass design, though you will need to be extra careful with this one. At Rs 10,999, you will only get the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model of Honor 9 Lite will set you back to Rs 14,999.

Honor 9 Lite gets a 5.65-inch Full HD+ Full View display, 13MP+2MP dual front and rear cameras, and a 3040 mAh battery. It is powered by the Kirin 659 processor, which is an Octa-core one. The phone runs the company’s latest EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Honor 9 Lite review: At Rs 10,999, this is the best budget phone right now

Honor 7X

Honor 7X is another phone in the budget segment which comes with a Full View display. The phone starts at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB storage model, while the 64GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999. Both the models comes with 4GB RAM. The rear 16MP+2MP cameras are one of the best features of Honor 7X, which is one of the better ones in the price range. It comes with an 8MP front shooter. Another highlight is the 18:9 aspect ratio screen with reduced bezels. The 5.93-inch FHD+ display is one of the best viewing experiences in the sub-Rs 15,000 price range. The Honor 7X is powered by the Kirin 650 processor, and it runs Android Nougat 7.0 with EMUI.

Honor 7X review: Mid-range smartphone with great display, dual-rear cameras that can take on Xiaomi, Moto

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi smartphone which does not ship with MIUI. Launched under Google’s Android One program, the phone has already started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo. The Mi A1 will make people who prefer stock version of Android on their smartphones happier. Launched at Rs 14,999, the Mi A1 recently received a permanent price-cut and is now selling at Rs 13,999. There’s only 4GB RAM+64GB storage option.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has dual rear cameras, which is arguably one of the best in the price segment. It gets a combination of 12MP+12MP rear cameras, where one of the lens is a telephoto one and another is wide-angle. The 3080 mAh battery easily lasts a day with moderate to heavy usage. It features a 5.5-inch display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio, which means there’s no reduced bezels. The processor is the same as Redmi Note 5, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. The memory is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

