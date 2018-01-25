Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to be available in two variants; could launch next month

After the success of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi is preparing to launch its successor in the form of the Redmi Note 5. (Image of Redmi Note 4 for representation). After the success of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi is preparing to launch its successor in the form of the Redmi Note 5. (Image of Redmi Note 4 for representation).

Xiaomi is set to announce the Redmi Note 5 towards at the end of the next month, and the leaks are pouring already. The latest leak comes from MyDrivers, which claims the upcoming Redmi Note 5 has been certified by 3C in China, suggesting it could launch soon. Two models, Xiaomi MEE7S and MET7S have cleared 3C certification in China ahead of the launch.

According to the listing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be made available in two variants – the base variant with a Snapdragon 630 processor, while the top-end model will come with a Snapdragon 636 processor. In terms of pricing, the two variants are priced at 1499 Yuan (or approx Rs 15, 069) for the base variant and 1799 Yuan (or approx Rs 18,08) for the high-end model.

While we don’t have any official word on the Redmi Note 5, we can always speculate. It’s likely the device will sport a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 630 variant will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the Snapdragon 636 processor variant is said to have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 5 is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 16MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary shooter. Also, add an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies. It should come with a 4100mAh battery, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Also read: Xiaomi beats Samsung, is now India’s top smartphone vendor: Counterpoint

There are a lot of conflicting reports circulating around the release of the Redmi Note 5. Previous reports have claimed that the Redmi 5 Plus will be rebranded as the Redmi Note 5 when it hits the Indian market. The Chinese company launched the Redmi 5 Plus in China last month. We are expecting the Redmi Note 5 to launch at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in late February, so keep it hooked to indianexpress.com for all the latest developments.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd