Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 surprise flash sale at 12 PM today on Mi.com, Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will go on flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 12 PM on March 16, which is today. The company made the announcement of the surprise flash sale on Twitter. “We heard you! India’s all-rounder Redmi Note 5 will go on sale at noon on http://mi.com & @Flipkart. #GiveMe5,” reads Redmi India’s tweet. According to the Chinese player, Redmi Note 5 will be made available again ‘on public demand’. Xiaomi’s 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 as well as Mi TV 4A (both 32-inch and 43-inch models) will also be up for grabs at 12 PM on Mi.com and Flipkart. Meanwhile, sale for Redmi Note 5 Pro will be held on March 21.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone is the successor to the Redmi Note 4, which was announced in January last year. Notably, the Redmi Note 4 price in India has been slashed by Rs 500. Those buying the Redmi Note 5 from Mi.com should note that this is a prepaid sale, which means there will be no cash on delivery option.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 costs Rs 39,999. The Mi LED Smart TV 4 is has a 55-inch screen, compete with 4K resolution and HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) support. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch model is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 43-inch model costs Rs 22,999.

Coming to specifications, the Redmi Note 5 comes with a Full View display and improved cameras over its predecessor. The smartphone is also available via third-party retail outlets, though users will have to pay Rs 500 extra while buying the phone offline. Redmi Note 5 gets a 5.99-inch FHD+ Full View display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. It sports a metal unibody design.

We heard you! India’s all-rounder Redmi Note 5 will go on sale at noon on http://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @Flipkart. #GiveMe5 pic.twitter.com/Yfqpp1CCS7 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 16, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics performance. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, PDAF and dual LED flash. The front shooter is a 5MP one with face recognition and selfie light. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top.

