Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications, price, and images leaked online: Here’s a look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is speculated to launch by the end of this month. Now a user who goes by the name ‘C digital cat’ has taken to Chinese social networking site Weibo to post a couple of images as well as specifications of the upcoming device. The successor to Redmi Note 4 is expected to launch in multiple variants based on storage and processor. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Redmi Note 5 has been previously leaked on several occasions, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets a squarish design with rounded edges, according to the leaked images. The antenna bands run along the bottom edges, and there’s a circular fingerprint sensor on the back. Rear camera along with flash are placed on the top left. Mi branding is towards the bottom of the back cover.

Coming to specifications, the Redmi Note 5 will apparently feature a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The smartphone will run yet-to-be launched MIUI 9.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The handset will reportedly ship with a 3,680mAh battery, down from Redmi Note 4’s 4,100mAh. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could come with a 16MP sensor at the back along with a 5MP front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could come in two variants based on processor – one with Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0 GHz and another with 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630. The smartphone will pack Adreno 508 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 wil Snapdragon 625 processor will have two storage options – 3GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. The former storage variant is pegged to be priced at 859 Yuan (Rs 8,000 approx), while the later could come at Rs 1039 Yuan (Rs 9,800 approx).

Finally, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with Snapdragon 630 processor will have three storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The three options will be priced at 1099 Yuan (Rs 10,000 approx), 1199 Yuan (Rs 11,000 approx), and 1299 Yuan (Rs 12,000 approx).

Details of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was previously leaked by Android Headlines, and they are pretty much in-line with the latest Weibo leak. According to the report, the smartphone will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9. Other expected specifications include: a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 630 processor, Adreno 508 GPU, 16MP rear camera, and a 3,790mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 5 will support Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 3.1, and Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

