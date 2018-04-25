Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now on sale on Mi.com, Flipkart: Here are the details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is on a 24-hour sale on Mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is on a 24-hour sale on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is on a 24-hour sale on Mi.com and Flipkart. The sale of the latest Xiaomi smartphone started from 12am on April 25, in which users can avail various cashback offers. The Redmi Note 5 was launched in February alongside the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Under the Mi.com 24-hour flash sale, Mobikwik users can avail 15 per cent cashback upto Rs 2,000. In addition, cashback is also available on Cardless EMI, which will the be equivalent of interest on any other Xiaomi product purchased on Mi.com. Xiaomi’s website has also offered a three-month frees subscription to Hungama Music. In addition, users can also avail Mi protect, where users can consider accident and liquid damage insurance from Rs 799. Reliance Jio will continue its cashback offering of Rs 2,200 and 4.5TB of free data with the Redmi Note 5.

On the Flipkart sale, consumers will get cashback upto Rs 11,000 on exchange of old phones with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. Also included in the sale is a 5 per cent extra cashback for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users. In addition, Flipkart will offer a one-year warranty on the Redmi Note 5, and six months of warranty on its accessories.

In both sales, the Redmi Note 5 will retail at Rs 9,999 with the 3GB RAM variant and Rs 11,999 with the 4GB RAM model. Speaking of the specifications, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 and 2.5D curved glass protection. This phone based on Android 7.0 Nougat with MIUI 9.5 on top.

Also, Redmi Note 5 runs a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 processor backed by a 4000mAh battery, and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 5 features a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front lens, with PDAF and EIS support alongside LED flash. While the Note 5’s 3GB RAM option comes with 32GB of internal memory, the phone’s 4GB RAM variant supports 64GB of internal storage.

