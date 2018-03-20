Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro sale on March 21 at 12 PM: Here are the details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 12 PM on March 21. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 12 PM on March 21.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 12 PM on March 21. Redmi Note 5 price in India starts Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while 4GB RAM+64GB storage option comes at Rs 11,999. The successors to Redmi Note 4 were launched in India on February 14. The first sale for the two devices was held on February 22. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the higher-end version that comes with dual rear cameras and Snapdragon 636 processor. It is priced starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB storage option. Redmi Note 5 Pro with 6GB RAM costs Rs 16999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro can be bought in Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold colour options. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 with under Reliance Jio’s #GiveMe5 offer. Users will have to do a Jio recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 upon activation of their Redmi device to avail the offer. Post the first recharge, the company will give 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each, which will be credited to the user’s MyJio app.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro feature a Full View display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Redmi Note 5 comes with the same specifications as the Redmi Note 4 except for the display and an improved rear camera. The smartphone comes with flash on the front as well for better low-light selfies. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The primary camera is a 12MP one with f/2.2 and dual LED flash. It gets a 5MP front shooter with selfie-light. Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro also comes with a 5.99-inch Full View display with FHD+ resolution. It sports dual rear cameras, a combination of a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with f/2.0 aperture. It supports single tone flash. The front camera is 20MP with f/2.2 aperture and selfie-light. The phone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

