Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro sale tomorrow: Price, launch offers, timings, etc

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on first sale in India on February 22, which is tomorrow. The new Redmi phones will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com via flash sale, starting 12 PM. Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 to Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers under Jio’s ‘#GiveMe5’ offer. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro customers can also avail double data offer by Reliance Jio, which gives users up to 4.5TB of 4G data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The higher-end 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes at Rs 13,999 and this price is for the 4GB RAM option. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The storage for both the variants is 64GB. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro can be bought in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will be eligible for Rs 2,200 instant cashback by Reliance Jio. Under Jio’s ‘#GiveMe5’ offer, customers will have to activate their new Redmi phones with a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 to get the cashback. The offer is exclusive to MyJio app. Users will get the cashback in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each. These vouchers can be used for subsequent prepaid recharges worth Rs 198 or Rs 299.

Additionally, users can also avail double data offer which gives up to 4.5TB 4G data. Reliance Jio’s double data offer for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers can only be availed on the first three recharges. The maximum data that Jio is giving out under this offer is 4.5TB. Users who recharge with the company’s Rs 198 or above prepaid plans will be eligible for double data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 sports a metal unibody design seen on the previous Redmi Note 4 series, but there’s one big difference this time: the display. The Redmi Note 5 gets a 5.99-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at up to 2.0Ghz. The phone comes in two variants – 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP rear camera with 1.25-pixel size and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 5MP one with LED flash for better selfies. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery and the phone uses a USB 2.0 micro-USB charging. The phone runs Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top. There’s no word on when Android Oreo will be rolled out for the phone. Dimensions of the Redmi Note 5 are: 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm and it weighs 180 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the higher-end variant of the Redmi Note 5 series. The phone comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor as well as dual rear cameras. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display which has an 18:9 aspect ratio. For the front camera, Xiaomi has introduced a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED Selfie light as well as a new Beautify 4.0 in the camera app. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12MP+5MP rear camera with the company using two RGB sensors.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery. The phone is on Android Nougat with MIUI 9. Dimensions of the Redmi Note 5 Pro are 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05 mm and it weighs 181 grams. Xiaomi has announced a face recognition feature on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which will be rolled out in March 2018 via an OTA (over-the-air) update.

