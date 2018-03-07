Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flipkart sale at 12 PM today: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are the successors to the Redmi Note 4. The smartphones will go on sale on March 7 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Flipkart. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are the successors to the Redmi Note 4. The smartphones will go on sale on March 7 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on sale today, starting 12 PM on Mi.com and Flipkart. The smartphones are already available at Mi Home stores across India. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 can be bought via third-party offline retail stores as well, though you will have to pay Rs 500 more than the online price. Do keep in mind that Cash on Delivery (COD) will no longer be available for the upcoming sales of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The company says it is doing this to fight fraud, resale of the phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant will be up for grabs at Rs 11,999 online. The higher-end Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 and the price is for the 4GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs 16,999. Both the options come with 64GB internal storage. There’s no word on when the Redmi Note 5 Pro will become available offline via third-party retail stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: At Rs 9,999, the new budget smartphone to beat

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are the successors to the Redmi Note 4. The smartphones were launched alongside Mi LED Smart TV 4 in India on February 14. The company says it sold more than three lakh units of Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro within three minutes of first flash sale, which was conducted on February 22 on Mi.com and Flipkart. Meanwhile, the next sale for Mi LED Smart TV 4 will be held on March 13 on Flipkart and Mi.com, starting 12 PM.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ Full View display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone sports a metal unibody design, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has an improved 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Is Xiaomi’s new phone worth the price?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is the higher-end variant, comes with dual rear cameras and the Snapdragon 660 processor. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. There’s a 20MP Sony IMX376 front camera with LED Selfie light. Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a 12MP+5MP rear camera setup with the company using two RGB sensors. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone is on Android Nougat with MIUI 9.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd