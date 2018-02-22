Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro next sale is February 28 for Flipkart

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro next sale: Flipkart lists February 28 as date for next flash sale of the two phones. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro next sale: Flipkart lists February 28 as date for next flash sale of the two phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro went out of stock on Flipkart and Mi.com within minutes of both phones going on sale. Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro’s next sale date is February 28, according to Flipkart. The next sale will take place at 12 noon and users will need to click on Notify Me in order to get an alert for the same. With Redmi Note Pro 5, Xiaomi only had the 4GB RAM variant on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com. The 6GB RAM option, which has a price tag of Rs 16,999, comes with 64GB on board storage.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted earlier saying the company had received over 2 million notifications for buying the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Jain wrote, “2+ Mn Mi Fans have shown interest (Notify Me) to buy #RedmiNote5 & #RedmiNote5Pro

during today’s sale. We have been scaling up our supply. Hopefully most of the people will be able to buy these amazing products.”

However, based on the comments to the Redmi Note 5 sale announcement, a lot of Twitter users were complaining about how the phones went out of stock within seconds. Xiaomi has not yet revealed how many units of Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro were made available during the flash sale. Users will need to register once again on Flipkart and Mi.com in order to be alerted of the next sale.

Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch display with FHD+ and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, comes with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The expandable storage support is 128GB. The smartphone has 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with LED flash. Battery is 4000 mAh and it is runs MIUI 9 with Android Nougat.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a similar 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. The processor on this smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, which has eight-cores, and the phone has a dual rear camera which is 12MP+5MP. The front camera is 20MP and the battery is 4000 mAh. Redmi Note 5 Pro is also on MIUI 9 with Android Nougat.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd