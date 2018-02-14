Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and a new 55-inch Mi TV 4 has been officially unveiled by Xiaomi India. The Redmi Note 5’s price in India will be Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro will come in two variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB with a price tag of Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 16999. The Mi TV 4 is priced at Rs 39,999.

Redmi Note 5: Price in India, Sale date, Specifications

Redmi Note 5 will go on sale on Flipkart and the company is not going for a flash sale model. However, in the past, it has been seen that the Redmi Note series tends to go out of stock quickly. Redmi Note 5 continues with the same metal unibody design seen on the previous Redmi Note 4 series, but there’s a one big difference this time: The display.

Xiaomi’s new Redmi phone has a 5.99-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. This is a taller display with ultra-thin bezels on the side, though they are visible. Xiaomi also has gone for in-screen buttons and removed the buttons on the bottom front of the device. Redmi Note 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0Ghz max, which is the same as the previous Redmi Note 4 version. But there’s no 2GB RAM variant this time with the Redmi Note 5, which is limited to 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage.

On the camera front, Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP rear camera with 1.25-pixel size and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera remains at 5MP, but it now has LED flash for better selfies. Xiaomi is promising a better camera experience in the Redmi Note 5 series. Redmi Note 5 continues with a 4000 mAh battery, though it still has USB 2.0 micro-USB charging. There is no fast charging support either.

The Redmi Note 5 will be sold in Black, Gold, Rose Gold colours, though this time Xiaomi is adding a blue coloured variant to the list. However, Redmi Note 5 is still on Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top. There’s no word on when Android Oreo will be rolled out for the phone. Dimensions of the Redmi Note 5 are: 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm and it weighs 180 grams.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price in India, Sale date, Specifications

Redmi Note 5 Pro is the higher-end variant of the Redmi Note 5 series and sports the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor as well as dual rear camera. Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at a price of Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM+64GB storage at a price of Rs 16,999.

Just like the Redmi Note 5, the Pro variant also sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display which has an 18:9 aspect ratio and ultra-thin bezels on the side. The display resolution is 2160×1080 pixels and there’s 2.5D glass on the front with rounded display corners. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 with the Adreno 509 GPU.

For the front camera, Xiaomi has introduced a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED Selfie light as well as a new Beautify 4.0 in the camera app. The rear camera has two sensors and is aligned vertically on the side of the phone. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12MP+5MP rear camera with the company using two RGB sensors and not the telephoto and wide-angle set-up we first saw on the Mi A1. The battery remains 4000 mAh and this phone is also on Android Nougat with MIUI 9.

Dimensions of the Redmi Note 5 Pro are 158.6×75.4×8.05mm and it weighs 181 grams. Xiaomi is sticking with the micro-USB charging port and there’s no fast charging in this variant either. Both the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will have a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 (55): Price in India, Sale date, specifications

The Chinese player is finally bringing its much talked about Mi TV series to India. The Mi TV 4 in 55-inches is being launched in India at a price of Rs. Mi TV 4 was first showcased by the company at CES 2017 and this one will come with features, content for the Indian market. Mi TV 4 will be Flipkart exclusive as well.

Mi TV 4 is a 55-inch LED display with ultra-thin bezels. The television set is only 4.9-mm in terms of overall thickness and comes Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio quality support. Xiaomi has also added 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports (3.0 +2.0). The Mi TV 4 is a smart LED TV, which is powered by the Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor along with a Mali T830 GPU. It has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage and comes with dual-band WiFi (802.11 ac) and Bluetooth 4.0.

On the software front, the Mi TV 4 is powered by PatchWall OS from the company. Xiaomi is promising 500,000 hours of content on this there, though there are no apps for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video yet. However, Hotstar, Voot, and other Indian OTT content providers have partnered with Xiaomi for content. In terms of the setup, the television will directly show content cards, based on categories, rather than showing apps to the user. Additionally, the Mi TV remote can be used to control the regular cable set-top-box as well, which Xiaomi says will eliminate the need for multiple remotes. The television set comes with universal search where a user can search the set-top-box, OTT content for a particular movie or show as well. YouTube content will be also shown on the Mi TV 4.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd