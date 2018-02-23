Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro first sale: Company claims over 3 lakh units sold in 3 minutes

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones have been launched as successors to the Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones have been launched as successors to the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi claims to have sold more than three lakh units of Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro within three minutes of first flash sale, which was conducted on February 22 on Mi.com and Flipkart. The announcement was made by Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain, on Twitter. “#RedmiNote5 & #RedmiNote5Pro: we sold 3L+ units in <3 mins. This means 1L+ phones/min! After the amazing success of Redmi Note 4, we had put in a lot of effort to increase supply of Redmi Note 5. This was the biggest ever sale in India! Gear up for the next sale on 28th Feb,” reads Manu’s tweet.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones have been launched as successors to the Redmi Note 4. The new Redmi phones were launched alongside Mi LED TV 4, which the company says was sold out in ten seconds during its first flash sale. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 first sale was conducted on February 22 on Flipkart, Mi.com starting 2 PM. The next sale for Mi TV 4 is on February 27, while Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro second sale will be held on February 28.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 11,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The storage for both the variants of Redmi Note 5 Pro is 64GB. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro can be bought in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

#RedmiNote5 & #RedmiNote5Pro: we sold 3L+ units in <3 mins. This means 1L+ phones/min! 😎 After the amazing success of Redmi Note 4, we had put in a lot of effort to increase supply of Redmi Note 5. This was the biggest ever sale in India! Gear up for the next sale on 28th Feb! pic.twitter.com/qbOWYxClFZ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 22, 2018

Gone in 10 seconds!#MiTV4 – the world’s thinnest and most beautiful TV sold out in <10 secs! Thank you, Mi Fans for your amazing response. Don’t worry if you missed it. Next sale is on the 27th 😊 pic.twitter.com/3Pg8GBxUTF — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 22, 2018

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 5 gets a metal unibody design and 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The phone packs a 4000 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the higher-end variant of the Redmi Note 5 series and it comes with dual rear cameras. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. On the front, it gets a 20MP Sony IMX376 camera with LED Selfie light. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12MP+5MP rear camera with the company using two RGB sensors. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone is on Android Nougat with MIUI 9.

