Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users complain of low volume output issue, company rolls out fix

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users are complaining about the low volume issue, while using a headset. Users have taken to Mi Community forums to report that the volume output is apparently being reduced when using a headset. Xiaomi says the issue is being addressed via MIUI v9.2.5.0 over-the-air (OTA) update, which has already started to roll out for users. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users can manually check for the update as well by opening Settings > System updates option.

In a statement given to Indianexpress.com, a Xiaomi spokesperson said: “We received feedback from Redmi Note 5 Pro users about the audio output via the 3.5mm jack. We have addressed the issue and users are already starting to see an OTA (MIUI v9.2.5.0) update which fixes the issue”. Notably, the low volume output issue was reported soon the company rolled out MIUI v9.2.4 NEIMIEK OTA update, which brings Face Unlock feature to Redmi Note 5 Pro. Face Unlock feature for Redmi Note 5 Pro was made available around the same time as the phone went on its first sale on February 22.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sale will be held on March 14 next. The smartphone can be purchased via Mi.com, Flipkart, as well as Mi Home stores across India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India on February 14, alongside the Redmi Note 5 and the Mi 4 Smart LED TV. The first flash sale for the devices was held on February 22. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM option costs Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 skin on top. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. The internal storage for both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants is 64GB. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 12MP + 5MP dual-rear camera setup, with two RGB filters. There’s a 20MP Sony IMX376 front camera with LED Selfie light.

