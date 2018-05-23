Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6 update

Xiaomis’ Redmi Note 5 Pro is the company’s first device to receive the MIUI 9.5.6 stable update. Xiaomis’ Redmi Note 5 Pro is the company’s first device to receive the MIUI 9.5.6 stable update.

It seems that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the company’s first device to receive the MIUI 9.5.6 stable update, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. According to a report from XDA Developers, the MIUI 9.5.6 stable update is being rolled out for the Redmi Note 5. The popular smartphone was launched in February this year and came with MIUI 9, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The MIUI 9.5.6 stable update should reach Redmi Note 5 Pro users as an OTA update. If not, Xiaomi users can manually check for the update by going to Settings>About >System Updates. Among other things, the update offers a modified notifications center, a revamped start page, an optimised browser kernel, Quick search option, and bug fixes for previous builds.

In addition, Redmi Note 5 Pro users will be able to resume interrupted transfers in Mi Mover without starting over. Also, MIUI 9.5.6 ensures that the Mi Mover app will allow app transfers with or without app data. Users will also find a new Sound recording option for Screen recorder.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inches FHD+ LCD IPS display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset is powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, and comes with 4000mAh of battery. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in either 4GB or 6GB RAM options, both of which offer 64GB internal storage, and are expandable to 128GB via microSD support. While the dual-rear camera configuration is of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor, Xiaomi has provided a 20MP front-facing camera with LED flash on this phone. The new Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

